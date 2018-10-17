Ashok Gehlot evades query on who will be CM if Congress wins in Rajasthan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, considered to be in the chief ministerial race in Rajasthan, indicated it will be too early to speculate on who will be the CM if the party wins in December 7 Assembly polls.

Citing popular TV serial 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), Gehlot quipped, "Does anyone know before-hand who will become 'kaun banega crorepati'."

He was asked by reporters at the AICC media briefing as to who will be the chief minister of Rajasthan if the Congress wins the December 7 Assembly polls.

Gehlot's response drew peals of laughter from those present, including Rajasthan PCC chief Sachin Pilot, at the press conference to announce former BJP MLA Manvendra Singh's joining the Congress.

A former chief minister of Rajasthan, Gehlot is now the AICC general secretary and is in-charge of the organisation. He is locked in the race for chief ministership with Pilot.

The Congress has not yet declared a chief ministerial candidate for the state, where it is gearing up to dethrone the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.