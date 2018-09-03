App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot calls Vasundhara Raje's poll campaign 'helicopter yatra'

The former Congress CM accused Raje of spreading terror through the Gaurav Yatra and creating a curfew-like environment in the state by stopping protesting persons from raising black flags at campaign venues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje what account of herself was she giving by travelling in a helicopter for her 'gaurav yatra'.

“She should apologise to the people (during the yatra) for not doing any work in these five years, even though the people gave her a massive mandate”, Gehlot said.

Gehlot arrived in Jodhpur, two days ahead of the 'sankalp rally' of Congress which will be held in Pachpadra village of Barmer district.

Calling Raje's campaign a 'helicopter yatra', Gehlot asked why was the CM scared of mingling with the common people of the state.

The former Congress CM accused Raje of spreading terror through the gaurav yatra and creating a curfew-like environment in the state by stopping protesting persons from raising black flags at campaign venues.

Reportedly, persons were barred from staying on roofs and balconies of their houses when Raje's meetings were being held in the vicinity, which Gehlot referred to as curfew-like environment.

“People wanted to see her and meet her. Why is she so scared? What kind of democracy is this”, Gehlot questioned.

He also held her responsible for delaying the refinery project for four years in the name of reviewing it and slammed her for re-laying the foundation stone.

“Today there is only a wall in the name of refinery construction. Had it not been delayed, the refinery would have taken full shape by now”, Gehlot said.

Holding her responsible for delaying and aborting a number of projects across the state, Gehlot said every section of society is angry with her and is desperate for change.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 10:35 pm

tags #India #Rajasthan

