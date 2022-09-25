Ashok Gehlot approves Rs 25 crore fund for women self-help groups

Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 25 crore for the establishment of 'Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi' for the financial management of the self-help groups in the state. Gehlot started 'Mahila Nidhi' on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day on August 26, 2022, for social and economic progress.

Through the fund, the women of the self-help group will be able to easily get access to loans for their daily needs and self-employment and income-generating activities. 'Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi' has been formed through Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Development Council (Rajeevika).

In the budget 2022-23, Gehlot had announced to assist Rs 50 crore for the establishment of the fund in the next two years. This financial sanction has been given in pursuance of the said declaration.

Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 40,000 will be deposited in the bank account of the group members within 48 hours of its application and loans above Rs 40,000 within a time limit of 15 days.

At present, 2.70 lakh self-help groups have been formed in 33 districts of the state, in which 30 lakh families are connected. In the financial year 2022-23, 50,000 self-help groups are proposed to be formed, in which about 6 lakh families will be connected.

A total of 36 lakh families in the state will get benefits from Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi in a phased manner based on their needs.