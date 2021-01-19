ASHA health workers in Assam refuse COVID-19 vaccine shot, demand wage increase

A medic demonstrates administration of COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, to a health worker during its trials, at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Tezpur in Assam. (Image: PTI)

A section of ASHA health workers in Assam reportedly refused to take COVID-19 vaccine shots, demanding the government raise their wages first.

The protesting ASHA workers, who were at the frontline of the state's pandemic response last year, have also stopped work from January 6 as their demands have not been met.

The vaccination boycott protest is spearheaded by Sadou Asom Asha Karmi Santha, which represents nearly 20,000 ASHA workers in the state.

Anupama Ray, secretary of the organisation, claimed they would end their boycott of COVID-19 vaccines only if the government addresses their demands by January 20.

Their demands include a per-month incentive of Rs 10,000, along with "appointment letters" from the government.

"If we do not get a dignified wage that will protect our future, there is no point getting protected against the vaccine," TOI quoted her as saying.

Ray claimed she was one of the ASHA workers who were pressed into action immediately after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a health crisis.

As part of her duty, she ended up spending "sleepless nights" while monitoring the return of migrant workers to Bahalpur-Boropora village. She was entrusted with the responsibility to check them for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Sadou Asom Asha Karmi Santha had, in December, attempted to bring the issue of their wages before the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government.

Most of the ASHA workers affiliated to the group were engaged from 2006 onwards by the government. Their primary task was to reduce infant and maternal mortality rate. However, they are now considered to have become a key component of the rural healthcare sector.