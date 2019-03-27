ASAT programme could have been achieved during UPA-II had they given the go-ahead: Ex-DRDO chief VK Saraswat

Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful test of India's first anti-satellite weapon-(A-SAT).

Saraswat, told news agency ANI, "If today nations across the world want to militarise the space, India has the technological capability to match them. We use space only for peaceful purposes and that is what Prime Minister Modi has been saying. This launch is not against any nation. It is basically to create a technological capability in India."

Anti-satellite weapons or A-SAT are space weapons designed to incapacitate or destroy satellites for strategic military purposes. Although no A-SAT system has yet been utilised in warfare, a few nations have shot down their own (defunct) satellites to demonstrate their A-SAT capabilities in a show of force.

Before India successfully tested A-SAT weapon, the US, Russia, and China have demonstrated this capability successfully.

Asked if the project could have been completed earlier, he said, "DRDO had made presentations in this regard during the regime of UPA-II as well as to the then National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon. If the nod had been given at that point of time, we would have demonstrated this kind of capability earlier."

In reply to a question, Saraswat said, "These discussions were held in the presence of all the concerned authorities. Unfortunately, we did not get the response to go ahead. Since there was no response from the government and no necessary financial resources were provided, we did not go ahead with the programme."

"It was during the tenure of Manohar Parrikar as the Defence Minister of India that the proposal was put forth by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, current Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval shared the details with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The importance of such technology was highlighted to him. The PM showed the courage and vision to go ahead with the project," he said.

While space scientists collectively hailed the success of 'Mission Shakti' and termed the historic feat as the demonstration of India's space power and political will, members of the Opposition have questioned the timing of the announcement ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, even taking the matter to the Election Commission.

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel told media persons that it was the UPA government that had initiated the ASAT program which has reached fruition today. "I congratulate our space scientists and the visionary leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh," he added.

On the one hand, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee told reporters, "What was the need for Modi at the time of election to violate the model code of conduct to take the credit? Does he work there? Is he going to space?"

"It's a political announcement, scientists should have announced it, it's their credit. Only one satellite was destroyed, that wasn't necessary, it was lying there since long, it's the prerogative of scientists, when to do it. We will complain to the EC," she added.



CPI (Marxist) writes to Election Commission over PM Modi's address to the nation today on "Mission Shakti"; states,"this announcement comes in the midst of the ongoing election campaign where the PM himself is a candidate. This is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct" pic.twitter.com/xRrTNKtJb1

The CPI(M) also sent a letter to the poll body alleging that the prime minister had violated the Model Code of Conduct.