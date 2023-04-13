 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asad son of Atique Ahmed killed in encounter by UP police

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Another accused, Ghulam, was also shot dead during the encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said.

"Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team," he said.

"The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited," the officer added.