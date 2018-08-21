As tribute to Vajpayee, Rajasthan govt to develop model Atal Seva Kendra

Moneycontrol News

In honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Rajasthan government is planning to develop a model Atal Seva Kendra that will provide public utility e-service facilities to state's citizens.

The former prime minister and co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party passed away last week. He was 93.

The model Atal Seva Kendra will also include literature, information and other objects related to Vajpayee, The Economic Times reported.

"We have not decided on the location. But it should be near Jaipur. Apart from that we want to make Vajpayee immortal by developing all Atal Seva Kendras as the most efficient public service centres," Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj Minister Rajendra Singh Rathore told the paper.

The state already has almost 10,000 Atal Seva Kendras (previously called Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra) at the village panchayat and panchayat samiti levels to provide public utility services to people living in rural areas.

The state also has 33 Atal Suvidha Kendras at the district level.

"Atalji will remain alive in our villages and panchayats through these kendras. We will improve service standards at these centres, which currently offer online services like Aadhaar card, PAN card, utility bill payments, ration cards and other government-to-public services," Rathore told the daily.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje renamed the kendras in 2014, a move that sparked widespread criticism.

The move was challenged in court, with Rajasthan High Court asking the state government to reinstate the original name of the centres. The High Court's order has not been followed and the new names have continued.

In a separate development, Vajpayee's biography is set to be included in textbooks of the Rajasthan state education board.

"We have yet to decide the class in which we would be adding the chapter on Atalji. But it will focus on his childhood, unparalleled statesmanship, emergency, Kargil war and nuclear tests, among other inspiring events of his life," Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani was quoted as saying.