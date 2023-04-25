 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As states develop, country will develop faster: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the central government lays emphasis on cooperative federalism and believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation various developmental projects, including the Kochi Water Metro, and said as states develop, the country will develop faster.

He said the central government lays emphasis on cooperative federalism and believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country.

"As Kerala develops, India will develop faster," Modi said at an event held at the Central Stadium here.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express train from the Central Railway Station here. The service will connect the state capital with Kasaragod.