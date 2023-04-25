As states develop, country will develop faster: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation various developmental projects, including the Kochi Water Metro, and said as states develop, the country will develop faster.

He said the central government lays emphasis on cooperative federalism and believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country.

"As Kerala develops, India will develop faster," Modi said at an event held at the Central Stadium here.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express train from the Central Railway Station here. The service will connect the state capital with Kasaragod.

Addressing a massive crowd at the stadium, Modi -- dressed in a traditional Kerala attire of 'kasavu' mundu, shawl and kurta -- said many are aware of the economic situations of the countries across the world. Despite those global headwinds, India has been globally seen as the 'Vibrant Spot of Development', Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the southern state since Monday, said.

Most public transportation systems in the country, including the Kochi Water Metro, are made in India, he added.

Global outreach programmes of the central government have benefited Indians living abroad.

The PM said there were several reasons behind the world's belief in India and these were a decisive government at the Centre, unparalleled investments in the infrastructure development by it, investments for reaping demographic dividend, skilling of youth and the central government's commitment for 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business'.