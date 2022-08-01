As retail picks up, India's mall space allocation doubles to 10.15 million sq ft: Report

India is estimated to have almost 10.15 million square feet of mall space available this year, almost double the area from what was a year ago, as developers rush to build grade-A malls to meet the growing demand, the Economic Times reported based on an Anarock report on Monday.

Approximately 15 malls are expected to come up in 2022 across 12 tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. With four malls sprawled over 2.55 million square feet, Chennai will see the most supply this year.

"As consumers return to more normal shopping and socialising patterns and populate malls again, India's retail real estate market is responding to significantly improved footfalls. Malls are again seeing high occupancy levels, and the requirement for more organised retail space is pronounced," ET quoted Pankaj Renjhen, COO of Anarock Retail, as saying.

The remaining 7.25 million sq ft of retail space is expected to open in 2023.

A total of 5.1 million square feet of new mall space will be provided to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Ghaziabad in NCR. Some 2.5 million square feet is devoted to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, such as Vadodara, Budaun, Indore, Nagpur, and Udaipur, according to the report.

The economy, and retail in particular, had been severely impacted by the pandemic. A quick recovery seemed unlikely for brick-and-mortar retail stores in malls and high streets.

"In the course of two severe waves that saw massive restrictions forced on malls, operators had to rethink their business plans and strategies," said Renjhen.

Developers in tier 2 and 3 cities are completing their projects and adding new inventory quickly, as evidenced by high leasing volumes across categories.

"In recent months, mall occupancy levels have returned to pre-pandemic highs across the country. New shopping malls are coming up, and the existing ones are looking for ways to expand, with consumer sentiment on the rise and malls witnessing increased footfalls," said Rohtas Goel, chairman, Omaxe Ltd, whose retail project at Chandni Chowk is at final stages of construction, as quoted by ET.

It is evident that Tier 2 and 3 cities are experiencing rapid mall penetration. These cities have seen an increase of 91 percent in mall supply in the past year, according to a recent report.

There has been a significant rise in disposable income in these cities, as well as mobile internet penetration and support infrastructure. Consumers in tier 2 and 3 cities have shown an apparent preference for branded products, which has led to rapid growth in organised retail, the report added.

"While 2020 was a washout year with new mall supply of just 2.1 million sq ft in tier I cities, it nearly doubled to 4.01 million sq ft in 2021," said Renjhen.

"The performance of most malls in key consumption centres has either surpassed pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 or inched closer to those thresholds," he said, according to the ET.

No amount of water can wash away the pandemic-infused ecommerce boom. Despite this, the upcoming supply of mall spaces in India demonstrates that physical retail remains the dominant force in the country, the report added.

As retailers respond to changing consumer demands, Covid-19 led to significant advancements, technological adaptations, and a fresh burst of innovation. It has led to omnichannel retail, which offers a new balance between convenience and experiential shopping and also boosted the demand for offline stores, according to the report.