Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As rescue work continues in Meghalaya mines, here are 3 similar incidents that grabbed eyeballs

Similar incidents have occurred in the past where miners were trapped inside a coal mine and were successfully brought out from the cave.

Representive Image
It's been 22 days since 15 miners have been trapped inside an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya. The forces haven't given up and the Supreme Court on January 3 said that "prompt, immediate and effective" operation was required for rescuing the miners trapped inside an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13.

While rescue operations are being carried out, efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have so far proven to be futile. However, similar incidents have occurred in the past where miners were trapped inside a coal mine and were successfully brought out from the cave.

Here are three such incidents that grabbed eyeballs:

Chile: In 2010, 33 miners were trapped inside a coal mine, which was 2,300 feet below ground in a northern Chilean copper mine, for 69 days. They were eventually rescued dramatically and millions of audience saw their rescue operation on television. The miners were lifted in a narrow, elevator-like chamber suspended by a cable in a hole drilled through a rock.

Once they were out, the miners became worldwide celebrities and were subject to a Hollywood film titled- The 33.

Thailand: In June 2018, 12 boys went exploring Thailand's Chiang Rai province with their football coach and were trapped inside a cave underneath a mountain for 18 days. After a three-day rescue mission, all the boys and their coach survived. They were kept in isolation for seven days to avoid any infection.

Haryana, India: In July 2006, five-year-old Prince Kumar Kashyap fell into a 55-foot-deep hole. The officials saved him after a 49-hour rescue operation from a claustrophobic, dark bore-well. Prince was awarded monetarily by the Haryana government. He was called upon as a guest at jagrans and yagnas in the surrounding villages of Kurukshetra.

The Centre on January 4 told the Supreme Court that they were facing difficulties in the operation to rescue as there was no blueprint of the 355-feet well. The government told the apex court that the illegal mine was located near a river and seepage of water was hindering the rescue operation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed a bench of justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer about the steps taken for a swift rescue operation.

 
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Meghalaya #Meghalaya mines

