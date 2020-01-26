App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

As of now, no Indian affected by coronavirus outbreak in China: MEA

Earlier on January 26, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of Indians in China

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 26 said that, as of now, no Indian in China has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

MEA added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is in close touch with all Indians, including university students, in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei province.

The death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China rose to 56 on January 26 with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching 2,008, including 23 from abroad.

Close

The pneumonia outbreak was first reported in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, in December 2019. The city of 11 million has been in quarantine since January 23 -- with nobody allowed to leave as the government tries to contain its spread.

related news

Apart from Wuhan, 12 other cities have been completely sealed by the Chinese authorities to stop the virus from spreading.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is closely monitoring the situation, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We are also closely coordinating with Chinese authorities. As of now, we understand that no Indian citizens have been affected by the outbreak and that food and water supplies are available to them," Kumar tweeted.

He said the Indian Embassy in China has also made operational three helplines to respond to any concerns of Indians in that country.

"Our embassy in Beijing is in close touch with Indian citizens including students to extend assistance, including on possible travel options out of Hubei province," the MEA spokesperson said in another tweet.

He said the Indian embassy and Consulates General in China are working with Chinese authorities to try and facilitate Indian citizens caught up in these "difficult circumstances".

Earlier on January 26, Jaishankar said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of Indians in China.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 26, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.