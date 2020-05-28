As Nepal defers Bill on new map, Indian officials take note of 'larger debate' on the matter

The Nepal government's move to give legal sanctity to its new map by bringing in a constitution amendment bill has been postponed for the time being, The Indian Express has reported.

The new map, which depicts Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of the country, has led to a territorial spat with India.

India had reacted angrily to the move saying such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from such "unjustified cartographic assertion".

On May 27, the Nepal government had failed to table the Bill owing to differences within the ruling party, according to the newspaper.

"Border issues are sensitive by nature and require trust and confidence to be resolved to mutual satisfaction. We note that there is a larger ongoing debate on this matter in Nepal. It underlines the seriousness of this issue. It also demonstrates the value being attached to relations between Nepal and India," sources told the newspaper.

The ties between the two countries had come under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-KM-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

According to the report, a section of the ruling coalition in Nepal has advised the country's Prime Minister, KP Oli, to go slow on the issue.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali had earlier this month summoned Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and handed over a diplomatic note to protest against India inaugurating the key road.

"The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava had said on May 20.