As MP CM dubs him 'anti-national', Digvijay presents himself before police

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh presented himself today before the police here and dared them to arrest him, a week after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed his actions as "anti-national". The police, however, told the former chief minister that he could not be arrested as there was no case registered against him.

Singh, accompanied by hundreds of party workers holding banners and placards against Chouhan, marched for around one km from the party's state office to T T Nagar police station.

Talking to PTI later, the Congress leader's son Jaivardhan, who also accompanied him, said: "Police handed over a letter to my father that read- 'No criminal case or complaint of sedition against Digvijay Singh has been lodged in T T Nagar police station as per the records'."

Talking to reporters outside the police station, Digvijay Singh said, "I have a letter from the police Chouhan, who is holding a constitutional post, is telling 'lies'. I am going to drag him to court for calling me a traitor."

"I am going to seek the opinion of lawyers to file a complaint against Chouhan soon," he added.

"I directly accuse Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family of being guilty in (multi-crore admission and recruitment racket) Vyapam. If he has the courage, he should lodge a defamation case," Singh said as he dared Chouhan.

Singh had announced last week that as the BJP government dubs him anti-national, he would go to the T T Nagar police station on July 26 and that the police should arrest him.

In a letter to the chief minister, Singh had said: "I have taken an oath to follow the Constitution. So I have decided to present myself before the law to protect the unity and integrity of India. I would present myself at T T Nagar Police Station.

"Meanwhile, submit the evidence of my being anti-national to your administration so that they can file a case and arrest me," he had said.

Chouhan had earlier slammed Singh for 'visiting the homes of slain terrorists' and talking about "Hindu terrorism".

"Many times, such acts of Digvijayji seem anti-national," Chouhan had told a press conference at Satna on July 19.