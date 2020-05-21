As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

The Maharashtra government has decided to set up an industrial employment bureau to look into the labour shortfall that has arisen due to the exodus of migrant workers to their native states, The Indian Express has reported.

This comes days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called on the "sons of the soil" to take up employment opportunities in the industrial sector, which is being opened up in green zones in the state.

According to the report, the bureau will give priority to local labourers, which will require collaboration among three departments – industries, labour, and skill development – and will enroll workers in skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled segments.

"The coronavirus crisis has seen an exodus of migrant workers. We can safely assume that some of them won’t return since their own states will come up with schemes to retain them. The whole idea behind setting up a new employment bureau is to create a new workforce to meet the shortfall in both skilled and unskilled segments," Industries Minister Subhash Desai said, adding that the crisis is an opportunity to give employment to more Maharashtrians.

A blueprint has also been readied on the functioning of the bureau after discussions with industry players, experts and trade unions, a senior official said. The state information department is currently building a web portal for the bureau which will be used to enroll the workers.

Thackeray had, during his address to the state, mentioned that there is a shortage of labour in Maharashtra.

"I want to specially urge the sons of the soil to come forward to grab employment opportunities in the industries in green zones to rebuild Maharashtra," he had said during his address.



