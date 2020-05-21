App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had, during his address to the state, mentioned that there is a shortage of labour in the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra government has decided to set up an industrial employment bureau to look into the labour shortfall that has arisen due to the exodus of migrant workers to their native states, The Indian Express has reported.

This comes days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called on the "sons of the soil" to take up employment opportunities in the industrial sector, which is being opened up in green zones in the state.

According to the report, the bureau will give priority to local labourers, which will require collaboration among three departments – industries, labour, and skill development – and will enroll workers in skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled segments.

Close

"The coronavirus crisis has seen an exodus of migrant workers. We can safely assume that some of them won’t return since their own states will come up with schemes to retain them. The whole idea behind setting up a new employment bureau is to create a new workforce to meet the shortfall in both skilled and unskilled segments," Industries Minister Subhash Desai said, adding that the crisis is an opportunity to give employment to more Maharashtrians.

related news

A blueprint has also been readied on the functioning of the bureau after discussions with industry players, experts and trade unions, a senior official said. The state information department is currently building a web portal for the bureau which will be used to enroll the workers.

Thackeray had, during his address to the state, mentioned that there is a shortage of labour in Maharashtra.

"I want to specially urge the sons of the soil to come forward to grab employment opportunities in the industries in green zones to rebuild Maharashtra," he had said during his address.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 05:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Maharashtra #migrant workers

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

US weekly jobless claims remain high as backlogs, layoffs linger

US weekly jobless claims remain high as backlogs, layoffs linger

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.