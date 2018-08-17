App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts

The state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has put out the numbers of all district rescue helplines on his Twitter handle, and has called for contributions to the state's relief fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The death toll in Kerala has risen to nearly 100, as of last night, with 55 people losing their lives over the past couple of days. Torrential rains have not only flooded the southern state but have also triggered landslides at multiple locations.

As many as 13 out of the 14 districts in the state are on high alert and the downpour has not stopped. Flight operations from Kochi airport have been suspended till August 26 as the airport has also been flooded. However, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports are functional.

Rescue operations are underway in across the state and the Centre has deployed 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help stranded individuals. Many people had to be airlifted from the roofs of their own homes.

People in need of rescue, food, water, and medicine can register on the Kerala Rescue site. The state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has put out the numbers of all district rescue helplines on his Twitter handle, and has called for contributions to the state's relief fund.

related news

Here is how you can help donate to help the state out.

You can directly donate using the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) portal or the Government of Kerala portal. Entering the details will give you an option to pay using debit/credit cards while donations through online wallets can be done using the CMDRF portal.

These are the details for making a donation through bank transfer:

Bank: State Bank of India (SBI)

Account Number: 67319948232

Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram

IFSC: SBIN0070028

PAN: AAAGD0584M

Account Type: Savings

SWIFT Code: SBININBBT08

Name of Donee: Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund

Address: Govt of Kerala

District: Thiruvananthapuram

State: Kerala

Pin Code: 695001
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 12:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.