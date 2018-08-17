As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts

The death toll in Kerala has risen to nearly 100, as of last night, with 55 people losing their lives over the past couple of days. Torrential rains have not only flooded the southern state but have also triggered landslides at multiple locations.

As many as 13 out of the 14 districts in the state are on high alert and the downpour has not stopped. Flight operations from Kochi airport have been suspended till August 26 as the airport has also been flooded. However, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports are functional.

Rescue operations are underway in across the state and the Centre has deployed 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help stranded individuals. Many people had to be airlifted from the roofs of their own homes.



Alert: People in the low lying areas along Chalakudy river and its tributaries are requested to move to higher locations as a precautionary measure. All stranded people are being attended by the forces in maximum capacity. #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/6QWiTj2Guc

— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 16, 2018

People in need of rescue, food, water, and medicine can register on the Kerala Rescue site. The state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has put out the numbers of all district rescue helplines on his Twitter handle, and has called for contributions to the state's relief fund.

Here is how you can help donate to help the state out.

You can directly donate using the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) portal or the Government of Kerala portal. Entering the details will give you an option to pay using debit/credit cards while donations through online wallets can be done using the CMDRF portal.

These are the details for making a donation through bank transfer:

Bank: State Bank of India (SBI)

Account Number: 67319948232

Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram

IFSC: SBIN0070028

PAN: AAAGD0584M

Account Type: Savings

SWIFT Code: SBININBBT08

Name of Donee: Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund

Address: Govt of Kerala

District: Thiruvananthapuram

State: Kerala

695001