As Jal Jeevan Mission hits 11 crore mark, PM Modi lauds 'great feat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a "great feat" the mark of 11 crore tap connections under the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission, and said it shows the ground covered to ensure piped water supply to people across the country.

The mission aims to provide tap water supply to households with special focus on women and children by 2024.

He tweeted, "A great feat, indicative of the ground covered to ensure 'Har Ghar Jal' to the people of India. Congratulations to all those who have benefitted from this initiative and compliments to those working on the ground to make this Mission a success." He was reacting to a tweet of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat said, "11 crore tap connections! The vision of our PM Narendra Modi ji, the relentless pursuit of the goals set out for Jal Jeevan Mission by the ministry and the effort of our team on ground has made this mega milestone possible." He added that 11 crore homes are now assured of health and well-being with this elixir of life reaching their doorsteps.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News