Hindi gains prominence on Twitter, BJP leads in terms of social media following: Study

Tweeting in Hindi is gaining popularity in India according to a study conducted by researchers in the United States, The Times of India has reported.

According to a research conducted by Liz Bozarth and Joyojeet Pal from Michigan University, when the social media landscape started evolving in India in 2014, most of the posts on Twitter were from the English-speaking urban population.

However, tweets written in the Hindi language are now getting more likes and shares in India than those written in English. The research affirms to this observation with the key indicator that 11 of the 15 most retweeted posts written by Indian politicians in the last year have been in Hindi.

Taking from this, the researchers also observe that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads significantly in terms of social media following. Consequently, other political parties have also taken cognizance of the role of social media in political outreach.

Between a period of January and April 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads significantly in online following. However, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s median tweet recount has consistently outscored other Indian politicians, the research noted.

The study also pointed out that tweets in the Hindi language perform better than those in non-Hindi regional languages. The justification for this is that the language used by a politician on social media is not in line with the language preference of his electorate constituents. Instead, it is an indicator of who the politician is speaking to online.

Joyojeet Pal, the lead author of the study, told the publication, “Language can also be an indicator of the kind of emotion being expressed. Some of the most retweeted messages in Hindi have sarcasm or insults.” He added that emotions can be strongly affected in the local language than in English.

Pal and doctoral student Liz Bozarth used a sample of 274 politicians and other political accounts based on two key attributes – the status of the politician in the party leadership, and a significant online following, particularly to the tune of at least 50,000 followers.

Pal concluded that politicians can now directly engage with their electorate through the social media than going through the channel of traditional news media.