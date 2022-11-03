As Delhi NCR chokes, experts, politicians, social commentators blame each other

The shocking visuals from the national capital come a day after Punjab witnessed 3,634 farm fires - the highest number of stubble burning incidents so far this season, according to data from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to remain in the 'very poor category' on November 3. Many citizens turned to twitter to complain about the thick smog blanketing the city and resulting health issues.

Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 354; whereas it slipped to 406 ('severe' category) in Noida, and to 346 in Gurugram.

Health experts pipe up

Health experts have termed the situation as a 'medical emergency', as several people with chest infection have been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at various hospitals, ANI reported.

"This is a medical emergency as people are affected by short-term and long-term impacts of the pollution. You are immediately affected when the lungs are exposed to this air," said Arvind Kumar, chairman of the Institute of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital.

"Long-term effects on the brain make the children hyper-irritable. I think it is neuro-inflammation because of the toxins from the pollutants. In elderly people, it can increase the risk of stroke by 10 times," Kumar added.

Social commentators irate

Writer Manu Joseph was scathing on twitter, blaming “moron” politicians for the “exhaust pipe air” in Delhi.

“Pollution in the capital region today is so bad you step out and it’s like your nose is directly on an exhaust pipe. We put our children through this. Our politicians are morons. Also people like me who are stuck here for professional or domestic reasons are morons,” (sic) he wrote.

“Imagine stepping out for a run becoming a dangerous activity. We are the dumbest nation on earth. Like beggars we seek pride in the smallest of things. What we need is shame,” Joseph continued.

Politicians begin blame game

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also noted that “air pollution is a big problem for the country, and there is an urgent need to reduce it.”

"For ecology and environment also we need to resolve pollution as it is a big problem," he said while expressing concerns about the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and stressed converting the stubble into bio-vitamin.

Sample this: As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19% rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6% drop.

Bhupender Yadav, who is Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, also resorted to twitter to make his point about the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) culpability. AAP is the ruling party in both Punjab and Delhi — the worst affected states.

Yadav sought to explain how Delhi has “turned into a gas chamber”, listing out missing residue management machines, unspent central government allocation and policy failures on the state governments’ part.

“Sample this: As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19 percent rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6 percent drop. Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires. There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber. Wondering how?” Yadav asked.

He followed this with a series of tweets with what he called the “Scam is where AAP is”, adding that Punjab bought 120,000 residue management machines with the Rs 1,347 crore central government allocation towards the cause over the past five years. He added that 11,275 of those “have gone missing”, and this shows “clear incompetence”.

Yadav further added that Rs 212 crore was left unspent last year and another Rs 280 crore was given to Punjab government this year, which the state government “chose to sit with, forcing helpless farmers to burn the crop residue”.

“The Chief Minister of Punjab has failed to even provide relief to farmers in his own turf of Sangrur. Last year (Sept 15-Nov 2) farm fires in Sangrur stood at 1,266. This year they have shot up by 139% rising to 3,025,” he added.

Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal however has been firm on holding the centre responsible. He said the Delhi government has been doing everything possible to fight air pollution and has strictly implemented curbs on pollution activities under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Similarly, the Punjab government has taken all necessary steps to prevent stubble burning. "If the Centre cannot control air pollution, it should resign. We will then show how to do it," he said.

The Delhi and Punjab governments had sent a joint proposal to the Centre in July, per which each would give Rs 500 each and the Centre would contribute Rs 1,500 per acre as cash incentive for farmers. This would help them cover the cost of the fuel used in operating the machinery for the in-situ management of paddy straw.

According to Punjab government officials, the Centre rejected the proposal, saying it has been providing subsidised machinery to farmers, such as happy seeders, rotavators and mulchers, for the in-situ management of paddy straw and that it does not have money to dole out cash incentives.

"Air pollution impacts the entire north India, not just Punjab and Delhi. The air quality index is worsening across Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Is it because of the Aam Aadmi Party? If the entire north India is reeling under air pollution, who will find a solution to it? The prime minister will have to do it. He will have to convene meetings with everyone. Why isn't the PM doing that?" Kejriwal said.

With inputs from PTI