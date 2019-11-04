As Delhi chokes, will odd-even help improve air quality? In the meantime, here's how you can keep safe

As air quality deteriorates to ‘hazardous’ in the National Capital Region, people are left gasping for a breath of clean air. Delhiites exposed to the almost-toxic air are complaining of headache, giddiness, burning sensation in the eyes and respiratory issues.

While the Centre and Delhi government spar over the mitigation efforts, it is of utmost importance to keep oneself safe. Prolonged exposure can cause long-term respiratory disorders in healthy people; while vulnerable people are at risk even on short exposure.

Who is at risk?

# Children below five years of age.

# Senior citizens

# Those with chronic respiratory disorders

# People whose jobs require them to present outdoors for longer, such as traffic police, rickshaw pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers, roadside vendors, et al

The people have been advised to stay indoors and limit their exposure to polluted air. People with heart and lung diseases, older adults and children have been advised to stay indoors and avoid any exertion. To this effect, schools have been shut till November 5.

What is it that Delhiites can do to keep themselves safe?

# Remain indoors, limit outdoor activity

# Consult the nearest doctor for symptoms such as breathlessness, cough, giddiness, chest pain, irritation in the eyes, or if they are red and watery.

# People suffering from breathing disorders, bronchitis, heart ailments are advised to keep a good stock of their medicines.

# If going outdoors, certified N95 masks should be worn and user instructions should be followed. Simple paper and cloth masks are not effective.

# Small amounts of Gud or jaggery can be incorporated into the diet. According to research conducted by Industrial Toxicology Research Centre, industrial workers who consumed jaggery while working in dusty and smoky environments seemed to experience no discomfort.

This is because jaggery is an excellent natural cleansing agent, which helps in flushing out toxins from the body.

What should not be done?

# Don’t go to places with heavy traffic or near construction sites, without wearing a certified mask.

# Don’t go for morning or late evening walks. Do not run, jog or indulge in physical exercise outdoor.

# Don’t open doors and windows in the morning or evening.

# Don’t smoke or consume tobacco products. Inhaling Delhi air is equivalent to smoking 30 to 45 cigarettes a day.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has commissioned the Odd-Even scheme starting today, in an attempt to mitigate air pollution. However, experts have their doubts with the efficiency of the scheme.

Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) told Mint that vehicles contribute about 40 percent to the total pollution load in the city.

According to Delhi’s Economic Survey, the number of vehicles plying on Delhi’s roads has surged to over 1 crore, which includes 70 lakh two wheelers. This number is as of March 2018.

Chowdhury said since long-term reforms have not been “implemented with the scale and stringency required”, the Delhi government is looking at short-term emergency reforms, such as odd-even, stopping diesel generator sets, coal industries, hot mix plants and construction activities.

“If we can take 50 percent of the vehicles off the road with odd-even, why not? Countries, such as Paris clamp down with emergency action, the moment pollution levels breach the standard for clean air. The basic principle is, if the situation is bad enough already, let’s not add more to it,” Chowdhury added.