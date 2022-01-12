As Covid cases spike, PM Modi to hold virtual meet with all chief ministers tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi (file image)

Amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to hold a review meeting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on January 13.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 pm via video conferencing "on the COVID-19 related situation", Prasar Bharti, the central government's official media arm, tweeted.

The decision to hold virtual interaction with the CMs comes three days after the prime minister held a video-conference with top ministers and bureaucrats to review the pandemic situation in the country.

The meeting, held virtually on January 9, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with the aviation secretary, the home secretary, and the cabinet secretary among others.

In a release issued later, the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi has pushed for the acceleration of the coronavirus vaccine drive for adolescents in mission mode. He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance be continued in clusters reporting higher cases and added that required technical support will be provided to states reporting higher cases presently.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The prime minister had further noted that a meeting with the chief ministers must be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices, and the public health response and highlighted the need to ensure continuity of non-COVID health services while managing the coronavirus situation.

The per-day count of coronavirus infections has been rising in the country since the end of December. The fresh surge is being linked to the highly contagious Omicron variant. While the official tally of Omicron infections is stated as 4,868, experts believe the number is way higher as only a small fraction of the samples are sent for genome sequencing.

On January 12, India reported a total of 1.94 lakh new COVID-19 infections, around 15 percent higher than the previous day. During the same period, 442 deaths due to the disease were also reported. The active caseload has increased to 9.55 lakh.