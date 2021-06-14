MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

As COVID-19 cases dip, Centre allows all ASI monuments, museums to reopen from June 16

As many as 3,691 centrally protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were due to the coronavirus crisis.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
ASI said that appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by the authorities shall be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors.

ASI said that appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by the authorities shall be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors.


The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on June 14 said that all centrally protected monuments/sites and museums will reopen from June 16. This comes as fresh COVID-19 infections in India has dropped below the 80,000 mark and several states and UTs have lifted coronavirus-induced curbs.

Under the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under ASI shall be opened from June 16, the government agency said in a circular.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

ASI further said that appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by the authorities shall be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors.

The Union Ministry of Culture had on April 15 ordered the closure of all ASI monuments due to the surging cases of COVID-19. It was later extended multiple times till June 15.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"Due to the COVID19 pandemic situation, all the centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India shall continue to remain closed till 15 June 2021 or until further orders," the order had said.

As many as 3,691 centrally protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were due to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, India on June 14 reported a single-day rise of 70,421 new cases, the lowest in 74 days. The count of active cases has also declined to 9,73,158, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.43 percent.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Archaeological Survey of India #ASI #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jun 14, 2021 02:38 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.