As COVID-19 cases dip, Centre allows all ASI monuments, museums to reopen from June 16

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on June 14 said that all centrally protected monuments/sites and museums will reopen from June 16. This comes as fresh COVID-19 infections in India has dropped below the 80,000 mark and several states and UTs have lifted coronavirus-induced curbs.

Under the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under ASI shall be opened from June 16, the government agency said in a circular.

All CPMs, sites & Museums under @ASIGoI to be opened from 16th June 2021. The opening will be in strict compliance with local administration orders. https://t.co/B9ZVAGeCDr

— Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) June 14, 2021

ASI further said that appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by the authorities shall be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors.

The Union Ministry of Culture had on April 15 ordered the closure of all ASI monuments due to the surging cases of COVID-19. It was later extended multiple times till June 15.

"Due to the COVID19 pandemic situation, all the centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India shall continue to remain closed till 15 June 2021 or until further orders," the order had said.

As many as 3,691 centrally protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were due to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, India on June 14 reported a single-day rise of 70,421 new cases, the lowest in 74 days. The count of active cases has also declined to 9,73,158, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.43 percent.