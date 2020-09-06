As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in India, Germany provides testing kits, millions in aid

Germany on September 6 said it will be offering India 330,000 coronavirus testing kits and 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment worth a total of $17.8 million, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

German Development Minister Gerd Müller said the country is expanding its aid programme in India considering the soaring number of COVID-19 cases here, the report stated.

Germany's Development Ministry is also providing short-term loans to India, DW reported.

"This way, we are working together to ensure that food can be distributed to 800 million people and that bridging aid can be given to 320 million people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus crisis," Müller said, adding that the aid programme is "one of the largest coronavirus support measures in the world."

Müller, according to the report, said the aim is to slow down 'further spread' of the disease in India.

Reporting over 90,000 cases on September 5, India surpassed 41 lakh overall cases, and is widely expected to surpass Brazil's overall COVID tally to become the second worst-affected country in the world, only behind the United States, which has reported over 63 lakh cases.