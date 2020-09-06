172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|as-covid-19-cases-continue-to-soar-in-india-germany-provides-testing-kits-millions-in-aid-5804151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in India, Germany provides testing kits, millions in aid

German Development Minister Gerd Müller said the country is expanding its aid programme in India, considering the soaring number of COVID-19 cases here

Moneycontrol News

Germany on September 6 said it will be offering India 330,000 coronavirus testing kits and 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment worth a total of $17.8 million, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

German Development Minister Gerd Müller said the country is expanding its aid programme in India considering the soaring number of COVID-19 cases here, the report stated.

Germany's Development Ministry is also providing short-term loans to India, DW reported.

Close

"This way, we are working together to ensure that food can be distributed to 800 million people and that bridging aid can be given to 320 million people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus crisis," Müller said, adding that the aid programme is "one of the largest coronavirus support measures in the world."

Müller, according to the report, said the aim is to slow down 'further spread' of the disease in India.

Reporting over 90,000 cases on September 5, India surpassed 41 lakh overall cases, and is widely expected to surpass Brazil's overall COVID tally to become the second worst-affected country in the world, only behind the United States, which has reported over 63 lakh cases.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.