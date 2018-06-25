App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As BJP observes its 43rd anniversary as 'Black Day', let's look back at the 1975 Emergency

The Emergency refers to a 21-month period between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

June 25 often brings back memories of threatened democratic rights — taken away for 21 months after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in 1975.

To mark this occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing June 25 as a 'black day'.

What is Emergency? 

The Emergency refers to a 21-month period between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977. It was officially issued by then president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to prevailing "internal disturbances". Article 352 of the Constitution granted the Prime Minister 'extraordinary powers'.

related news

Also read — Emergency turned democracy into constitutional dictatorship: Arun Jaitley

The order gave then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the authority to rule by decree wherein civil liberties were curbed.

Gandhi had imposed the Emergency after Allahabad High Court and subsequently, the Supreme Court, found her election to the Lok Sabha 'null and void'. Following this announcement, protests and strikes swept the country. The then government stated threat to national security and bad economic conditions as reasons for declaration of Emergency.

With suspension of fundamental rights, several citizens, journalists and politicians including opposition leaders like Vijayaraje Scindia, Jaiprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani were arrested without any trial.

Media right were also censured during the period.

Fresh elections were called after the Emergency officially ended. Congress lost by a large margin, resulting in the Janata Party's Morarji Desai becoming the first non-Congress Prime Minister of India.

In June 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Emergency was the darkest time in the history of India. In his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi had said it was essential to remember the incidents which have caused harm to democracy and move ahead towards the positives of democracy.

Here's a look at the Emergency timeline:

Emergency
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.