As attacks of pirates increasing on Indian sailors across West African waters, a victim shares his story

The oil tanker ship MT Duke was about eight hours from the port in Lomé, Togo when the pirates struck out of nowhere.

According to Captain Ripusudan Prasad, his chief engineer had seen a speedboat emerging from a supply vessel that had suddenly appeared beside their ship. While the ship's crew scrambled to the ship's citadel, a reinforced room meant to protect the crew in case of an attack, the pirates started climbing onto their vessel. Soon, they were banging on the citadel door.

Knowing that the pirates were likely to break down the door before help arrived, the crew surrendered. Prasad said he emptied the safe in his cabin and handed over $6,000 to them. They took the crew After 30 hours, they released the crew, said Prasad.

The December 2019 kidnapping exposes the perils for sailors in the Gulf of Guinea, off West Africa, which has now become one of the world's most dangerous places for piracy, reported CNN.

West Africa and India are strategically important for each other. Being Nigeria’s largest trading partner India buys the biggest share of the country's crude oil. Also, Nigeria is India's largest trading partner in Africa, the report stated.

All of these tradings require a lot of shipping by vessels, which are often primarily staffed by Indians.

In the light of growing attacks on ships, India's Maritime Union (MUI) expressed "major concern" about the safety of Indian sailors in the Gulf of Guinea in December, as per the report.

"Maritime piracy has become a political issue, unfortunately, as governments of certain countries are unable or not willing to extend their control over various groups of pirates who manage to procure arms and ammunition without much difficulty," Amar Singh Thakur, MUI's general secretary was quoted as saying.

In February, India called for "an urgent need to increase surveillance to ensure maritime security in the area, through increased international collaboration" at a United Nations Security Council open briefing, said the report.

Also, India's national security adviser raised the issue of piracy with his Nigerian counterpart in New Delhi earlier in March, it said.

According to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), there were 130 kidnappings recorded in 2020. Of these, 130 incidents took place in the Gulf of Guinea.