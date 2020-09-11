172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|arya-samaj-leader-and-former-haryana-mla-swami-agnivesh-passes-away-5792981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arya Samaj leader and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh passes away

Swami Agnivesh had been admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and had been on ventilator since Tuesday due to multiple-organ failure.

Moneycontrol News

Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, who was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis, passed away at a hospital in New Delhi after suffering from a cardiac arrest, reports suggest.

According to a News18 report, the social activist had been admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in the national capital and had been on ventilator since Tuesday due to multiple-organ failure.

Agnivesh founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970. He is also an advocate for the dialogue between religions.

Close

Agnivesh had been a former legislator and had also held a cabinet portfolio in the Haryana government before quitting active politics. He was also associated with the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement led by activist Anna Hazare.

The 80-year-old social activist was widely known for his work against bonded labour through his foundation - the Bandhua Mukti Morcha (Bonded Labor Liberation Front).

In 1977, he was elected to the Haryana Assembly and was later made the education minister. However, he resigned from the post in protest against the state government's inaction against police who had opened fire at workers protesting bonded labour.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.