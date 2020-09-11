Arya Samaj leader and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh passes away

Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, who was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis, passed away at a hospital in New Delhi after suffering from a cardiac arrest, reports suggest.

According to a News18 report, the social activist had been admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in the national capital and had been on ventilator since Tuesday due to multiple-organ failure.

Agnivesh founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970. He is also an advocate for the dialogue between religions.

Agnivesh had been a former legislator and had also held a cabinet portfolio in the Haryana government before quitting active politics. He was also associated with the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement led by activist Anna Hazare.

The 80-year-old social activist was widely known for his work against bonded labour through his foundation - the Bandhua Mukti Morcha (Bonded Labor Liberation Front).

In 1977, he was elected to the Haryana Assembly and was later made the education minister. However, he resigned from the post in protest against the state government's inaction against police who had opened fire at workers protesting bonded labour.