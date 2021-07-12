Arvind Panagariya says India's COVID-19 vaccination rate needs to improve
More than 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far, a further 63.84 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the health ministry said on July 12.
July 12, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
We need to up our game to achieve daily rate of at least 5 to 6 million jabs. Not clear whether the cause is hesitation or insufficient production," Arvind Panagariya tweeted
Former NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya said India's current pace of COVID-19 vaccination is insufficient and needs to be ramped up by 5-6 million doses a day.
The economist said he was not sure what the reason was for the low rate of vaccination.
"India's current vaccination rate of 3 to 4 million per day is simply not good enough. We need to up our game to achieve a daily rate of at least 5 to 6 million jabs. Not clear whether the cause is hesitation or insufficient production," Panagariya tweeted on July 11.
After a surge in the last week of June, India's vaccination drive has lost steam. India had administered over 86 lakh (8.6 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 21 alone, but last week this number fell to 30-40 lakh (3-4 million) per day last week.
So far, 30.4 crore people have received their first doses of vaccines against COVID-19, while 7.33 crore have received their second shots. Cumulatively, 37.73 crore (377.3 million) doses have been administered across the country.
More than 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far, a further 63.84 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the health ministry said on July 12. More than 1.54 crore doses are still available with states/UTs and private hospitals.