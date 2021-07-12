MARKET NEWS

Arvind Panagariya says India's COVID-19 vaccination rate needs to improve

More than 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far, a further 63.84 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the health ministry said on July 12.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
We need to up our game to achieve daily rate of at least 5 to 6 million jabs. Not clear whether the cause is hesitation or insufficient production,

We need to up our game to achieve daily rate of at least 5 to 6 million jabs. Not clear whether the cause is hesitation or insufficient production," Arvind Panagariya tweeted

Former NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya said India's current pace of COVID-19 vaccination is insufficient and needs to be ramped up by 5-6 million doses a day.

The economist said he was not sure what the reason was for the low rate of vaccination.

"India's current vaccination rate of 3 to 4 million per day is simply not good enough. We need to up our game to achieve a daily rate of at least 5 to 6 million jabs. Not clear whether the cause is hesitation or insufficient production," Panagariya tweeted on July 11.

Also read - Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine: Decision on emergency use approval likely this week

After a surge in the last week of June, India's vaccination drive has lost steam. India had administered over 86 lakh (8.6 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 21 alone, but last week this number fell to 30-40 lakh (3-4 million) per day last week.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

So far, 30.4 crore people have received their first doses of vaccines against COVID-19, while 7.33 crore have received their second shots. Cumulatively, 37.73 crore (377.3 million) doses have been administered across the country.

More than 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far, a further 63.84 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the health ministry said on July 12. More than 1.54 crore doses are still available with states/UTs and private hospitals.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arvind Panagariya #coronavirus #India
first published: Jul 12, 2021 10:58 am

