Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal visits Vajpayee at AIIMS, asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations

The chief minister along with his deputy Manish Sisodia visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this morning to enquire about Vajpayee's health.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 50 today, appealed to the AAP volunteers and his followers to avoid birthday celebrations in view of deteriorating health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The chief minister along with his deputy Manish Sisodia visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this morning to enquire about Vajpayee's health.

"Sad to hear about Atalji's health. I pray to God for his fast recovery," he tweeted. The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, said he has requested party volunteers and well wishers to avoid his birthday celebration and refrain from paying visit at his residence for this.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health here. 

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requests party volunteers & well wishers not to celebrate his birthday in view of deteriorating health condition of former Prime Minister Sh Atal Behari Vajpayee ji. Volunteers are requested to refrain from visiting CM residence (sic)," Sharma tweeted.

The condition of Vajpayee remains critical and he continues to be on advanced life support system, AIIMS said in a statement today.

The 93 year old BJP veteran was admitted to the hospital here on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 01:15 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #India #Politics

