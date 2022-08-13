Arvind Kejriwal urges people to hoist tricolour at home

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Delhiites to hoist the national flag at their houses under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign beginning Saturday, saying the tricolour was honour and glory of the country.

The Kejriwal government has planned to distribute 25 lakh tricolours among school children and people in every nook and corner of the capital and hold various other patriotic programmes to celebrate the 75 years of Independence.

"The tricolour is our pride, honour, glory and life. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is beginning from today. Do hoist the tricolor at your houses with pride," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Centre has announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate the special occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier urged people to use the tricolor as their profile picture on social media accounts.

The Kejriwal government is also celebrating 75 years of Independence with 'Har Haath Tiranga'. The chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues would joining people in singing the national anthem holding the tricolor on August 14 evening. "I want to appeal to the people of the country to celebrate the eve of Independence Day with the same zeal. Let us all get together on August 14 at 5 pm and sing the national anthem by holding a tiranga in our hands and deshbhakti (patriotism) in our hearts," Kejriwal had said earlier.

The government will organise ground events at 100 locations, and a 'tiranga' concert. Twenty lakh children are planned to participate in the celebrations. Out of the 25 lakh flags procured as part of the campaign, 20 lakh will be distributed among schoolchildren, two lakh among people and remaining three lakh among employees of Delhi government and local bodies.