you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Kejriwal to sit on indefinite fast over statehood for Delhi demand

Addressing the budget session of Delhi Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal stepped up his attack on the Centre and said the Delhi government is unable to perform its duties towards people of the city because it lacked power.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 23 announced that he will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 to press the demand for full statehood for the national capital.

Addressing the budget session of Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal stepped up his attack on the Centre and said the Delhi government is unable to perform its duties towards people of the city because it lacked administrative power.

“Democracy has been implemented in entire nation, but not Delhi. The public votes and selects a government, but the government has no power,” Kejriwal told the House.

He further added that the movement will not end till Delhi gets full statehood.

“People have given us so much that even if we have to sacrifice our lives for them, it is immaterial,” said Kejriwal.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been constantly raising the issue of full statehood to Delhi.

On February 20, the CM and AAP national convener Kejriwal appealed to the BJP government at the Centre to grant full statehood to Delhi, claiming it was also promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the prime minister's greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day on Twitter, Kejriwal tweeted, "Sir, Delhi is also waiting for its statehood day. U had promised to the people of Delhi that you wud grant full statehood to Delhi. Kindly do it sir. People of Delhi have faced injustice for 70 years now (sic)."

The demand was raised emphatically after the Supreme Court gave control of the Anit-Corruption Bureau to the Centre last week, stating that only the Centre has the power to order investigations against corrupt officers, and not the Delhi government.

Earlier on February 19, the party had announced holding a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the BJP had done "injustice" to them on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 06:00 pm

