Arvind Kejriwal To Share His Government's Efforts To Make Delhi Startup Destination At Global Summit On December 9

Arvind Kejriwal will also talk about other steps taken by the government like providing access to affordable infrastructure for hi-tech and service industry and providing high-quality skilled manpower through a focus on skilling and building an entrepreneurship mindset right from school education, the statement said.

PTI
Dec 6, 2020 / 06:16 PM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will share his government's efforts to make the national capital a global startup destination at the TiE Global Summit on December 9, according to a Delhi government statement.

Kejriwal is expected to talk about various steps being taken to turn Delhi into a global startup destination including the launch of a progressive startup policy, it said.

He will also talk about other steps taken by the government like providing access to affordable infrastructure for hi-tech and service industry and providing high-quality skilled manpower through a focus on skilling and building an entrepreneurship mindset right from school education, the statement said.

The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit is a virtual conference of world leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and mentors.

Kejriwal will be the only chief minister from India who will speak at the summit alongside several industry stalwarts, world leaders and Nobel laureates, the statement said.
PTI
Dec 6, 2020 06:16 pm

