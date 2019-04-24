Arvind Kejriwal to release party manifesto on April 25

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would release the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto on April 25, which is based on the agenda of granting full statehood to the national capital.

The manifesto would be released in the presence of senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting on the party's ticket from Delhi.

Sources said the manifesto would link different issues, including employment, higher education and women safety, that Delhi faces because of not having the status of full statehood.

The party would come up with its manifesto that would layout the roadmap of how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power.

"Other than a central manifesto, each candidate would also come up with a constituency-wise manifesto which would list out local issues and how the party plans to counter them," senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The constituency-wise manifesto would be released in the first week of May.

He also said his party would start the third phase of its campaign after April 25, during which there would be targeted campaigning.

"The first phase was general campaigning, the second was campaigning that connected with floating voters and now in the third phase of campaigning, we would be identifying points that could give the AAP a jump or an advantage in terms of voters," Rai said.

Seven candidates fielded by the AAP are Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel.

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23.