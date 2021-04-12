English
Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting to review COVID situation in Delhi

On Sunday, the daily coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The chief minister termed the situation "very serious" and appealed to people not to step out of houses unless it was urgent.

PTI
April 12, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in a meeting on Monday noon, officials said.

The officials said the review meeting to be held at 12 pm is likely to be attended by ministers and top officers of the Delhi government.
TAGS: #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Apr 12, 2021 10:38 am

