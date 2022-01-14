MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Arvind Kejriwal to flag-off 100 AC CNG buses in Delhi on January 14

The minister on Thursday said that these will be state-of-the-art buses equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS among others.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
Addressing a virtual press conference on January 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that the hospitalisation rate is low and that there will be no need for a lockdown if everyone wears a mask. (File image)

Addressing a virtual press conference on January 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that the hospitalisation rate is low and that there will be no need for a lockdown if everyone wears a mask. (File image)


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 100 modern and environment friendly AC low-floor CNG buses on Friday from Rajghat cluster bus depot, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The minister on Thursday said that these will be state-of-the-art buses equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS among others.

“Congratulations Delhiites. Another step of the Delhi government in the direction of strengthening public transport service. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will tomorrow on January 14 flag off 100 AC CNG buses equipped with modern facilities like CCTV, panic button, GPS from Rajghat Depot at 12 noon,” Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

The minister said that these low-floor buses will have features of bus kneeling with ramp for differently abled people.  Transport Department officials said that these buses will also have a facility of live video streaming in case of emergency and will be equipped with fire detection and suppression system.

These buses will have pink seats for women passengers, they said.
PTI
first published: Jan 14, 2022 08:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.