Arvind Kejriwal to Centre: Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in 3 months if eligibility criteria relaxed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 18 appealed to the Centre to open up the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all citizens barring minors and those with specific health conditions.

If the eligibility criteria are relaxed for all adults, the entire Delhi can be vaccinated in a period of three months, he claimed.

A situation must not arise that India, despite taking a lead in vaccine development witnesses a sharp surge in the spread of infections, Kejriwal said.

"I appeal to the Centre to open up vaccination for all. We should allow walk-in vaccinations," the chief minister said in a televised address.

"Instead of making a list of who is eligible, make a list of who is not eligible," he said, adding that the latter should include only those aged below 18 and adults suffering from select-medical conditions.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Delhi government, Kejriwal claimed, has drawn a plan to ramp up the vaccination drive.

"If we have a sufficient supply of the vaccine, we can vaccinate Delhi in the next 3 months," he said.

"I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," the Delhi CM added.

"I appeal to Centre that their current guideline for vaccination centres is very stringent. We now have two months of experience in vaccination. So we're writing to Centre to relax some parameters so that vaccination can be done at more centres," he further said.

The positivity rate in Delhi has increased over the past week. The city reported 536 new cases on March 17, which is the highest since January 6.

Other parts of the country have also reported a spurt in positivity rate, with the situation being most alarming in Maharashtra. The western Indian state reported 23,179 new cases on March 17, the highest since September last year.

An increase in the pace of vaccination is considered as one of the key measures which could prevent the second peak of coronavirus in the country.

As of now, the Union health ministry has allowed only healthcare and other frontline workers, along with those aged above 60 and 45-plus with comorbidities to receive the vaccine shots.