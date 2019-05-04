Arvind Kejriwal slapped during a roadshow in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was reportedly slapped on May 4 during a roadshow in the national capital.

According to multiple media reports, a man dressed in a maroon coloured shirt climbed on top of the AAP chieftain's car and slapped him while he was carrying out a roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in the Moti Nagar area of New Delhi.

The man has since been taken into custody by Delhi Police, reported CNN-News18.

DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said the man has been identified as Suresh, and he deals in spare parts in Kailash Park.

Since entering politics, Kejriwal has been attacked several times.

He was previously attacked on November 20, by a man identified as Anil Kumar Hindustani, who was armed with chilli powder outside the Chief Minister's Office in the Delhi secretariat.

In October 2016, two ABVP activists threw ink at Kejriwal after his comments on surgical strikes by the army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

Another incident took place in April 2016, when a man identified as Ved Sharma threw a shoe at the Chief Minister while he was addressing a press conference.

A month before the shoe incident, Kejriwal's car was pelted with stones by protesters in Ludhiana. The attack broke Kejriwal's car windshield.

While the AAP has already declared its seven candidates in the state, they had not filed their nominations.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Delhi on May 12, in one phase.