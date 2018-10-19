App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi will become 'gas chamber' soon, blames Centre, Punjab and Haryana governments

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on October 18 appealed to the Centre and the governments of Haryana and Punjab to initiate measures in the wake of the deteriorating air quality in North India

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city would soon turn into a "gas chamber" as the central, Punjab and Haryana governments were doing "absolutely nothing" for the farmers burning paddy straw.

The national capital's air quality has deteriorated over the last week. Stubble burning in neighbouring states is one of the major reasons behind increasing air pollution levels in Delhi.

"V sad that Central, Punjab and Haryana Govts did absolutely nothing for the farmers. As a result, the farmers will suffer on one hand and Delhi will become a gas chamber soon (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on October 18 appealed to the Centre and the governments of Haryana and Punjab to initiate measures in the wake of the deteriorating air quality in North India, including Delhi.

"The Centre should intervene. Farmers have not been given subsidy. This is the failure on the part of the central and the state governments. As December and January is nearing, the entire north India, including Delhi, is close to becoming a gas chamber," Sisodia had said.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 08:58 pm

tags #environment #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.