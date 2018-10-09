App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal requests Narendra Modi to take effective steps to stop attacks on migrant workers in Gujarat

Senior AAP leader and in-charge of Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency Dilip Pandey questioned the "silence" of BJP MPs from UP and Bihar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "effective" steps to check attacks on Hindi-speaking migrant workers in Gujarat, claiming that it spread "anger" among the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it would take out a rally -- 'Uttar Bhartiya Swabhiman Yatra' (North Indian Self-Respect March) -- in the northeast Delhi areas on October 12 against the violence in Gujarat, which has sparked an exodus of Hindi-speaking migrant workers from western state.

"There is very much anger among people of UP and Bihar living in Delhi over the developments in Gujarat. Modiji, I request you to take effective steps to stop it," Kejriwal tweeted.

Additional forces were deployed in industrial areas in Gujarat for the security of migrant workers after attacks on them sparked their exodus, prompting the BJP government in the state to make an appeal for their return.

related news

Since the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28, six districts, most of them in north Gujarat, have witnessed sporadic incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people, police said.

Senior AAP leader and in-charge of Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency Dilip Pandey questioned the "silence" of BJP MPs from UP and Bihar.

"They are not opening mouth over assaults and ill-treatment against people from UP and Bihar in Gujarat since they are scared of losing party tickets for the 2019 Lok Sabha election," Pandey said in a press briefing.

He also attacked Chief Ministers of UP, Bihar and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for not speaking out against the attacks.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 07:19 pm

tags #Gujarat #India #Politics

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.