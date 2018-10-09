Arvind Kejriwal requests Narendra Modi to take effective steps to stop attacks on migrant workers in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "effective" steps to check attacks on Hindi-speaking migrant workers in Gujarat, claiming that it spread "anger" among the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it would take out a rally -- 'Uttar Bhartiya Swabhiman Yatra' (North Indian Self-Respect March) -- in the northeast Delhi areas on October 12 against the violence in Gujarat, which has sparked an exodus of Hindi-speaking migrant workers from western state.

"There is very much anger among people of UP and Bihar living in Delhi over the developments in Gujarat. Modiji, I request you to take effective steps to stop it," Kejriwal tweeted.

Additional forces were deployed in industrial areas in Gujarat for the security of migrant workers after attacks on them sparked their exodus, prompting the BJP government in the state to make an appeal for their return.

Since the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28, six districts, most of them in north Gujarat, have witnessed sporadic incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people, police said.

Senior AAP leader and in-charge of Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency Dilip Pandey questioned the "silence" of BJP MPs from UP and Bihar.

"They are not opening mouth over assaults and ill-treatment against people from UP and Bihar in Gujarat since they are scared of losing party tickets for the 2019 Lok Sabha election," Pandey said in a press briefing.

He also attacked Chief Ministers of UP, Bihar and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for not speaking out against the attacks.