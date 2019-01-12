App
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal receives threat mail

An anonymous email reportedly threatened to kidnap Arvind Kejriwal's daughter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office has received an anonymous email that threatened his daughter to kidnap her, sources said on January 12.

They said the Chief Minister's Office received an anonymous mail on January 9 following which the mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police.

A Delhi Police official confirmed that an email was received and said it has been handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell, which is analysing it and trying to ascertain the IP address from which the email originated.

A government official said, "Delhi government had forwarded the threat email to Delhi Police Commissioner three days ago."

The official said the Delhi government has not been given any information so far by the police.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 10:24 pm

