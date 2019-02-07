App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 05:43 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal launches bike ambulances for east Delhi on pilot basis

Talking to reporters after flagging off the fleet of 16 bike ambulances (First Responder Vehicles) outside the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said it was a big step taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched on February 7 bike-ambulance services, equipped with GPS device, for east Delhi on a pilot basis, saying it would provide quick pre-hospital response in congested areas.

The chief minister said it was difficult for four-wheeler ambulances to enter narrow lanes.

"If there's a medical emergency in narrow bylanes, bike ambulance can go there and immediately provide its service to patients."

The AAP chief said the number of bike ambulances would be increased in the coming days.

"This is a big step in the health sector. Everybody knows that the Delhi government is doing good works in education and health sectors," Kejriwal said, adding that it would also be good from the traffic point of view.

The government in a statement said that Centralised Accident & Trauma Services (CATS) purchased 16 bikes which are fabricated and medically equipped.

Among the facilities available in FRV include a portable oxygen cylinder, a first aid kit and dressing materials, air-splints, foldable transfer sheets, ambu bags, glucometer, pulse oxymeter, a portable manual suction machine, a GPS device and a communication device.

These FRVs are manned by trained ambulance manpower. Against the sanctioned funds of Rs 40 lakhs, the project is completed in Rs 23 lakhs, the statement stated.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #AAP #India

