Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal issues directives to reduce price of RT-PCR test in Delhi

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister’s tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.

First Published on Nov 30, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

