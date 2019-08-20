App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi HC to quash defamation complaint by Vijender Gupta

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri on Tuesday, the judge observed that there was a high court ruling which said whether re-tweets would constitute an offence of defamation under the Indian Penal Code has to be determined during trial.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court for quashing of the defamation complaint against him by BJP leader Vijender Gupta and summons issued to him in the matter.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri on Tuesday, the judge observed that there was a high court ruling which said whether re-tweets would constitute an offence of defamation under the Indian Penal Code has to be determined during trial.

The court asked Kejriwal's lawyers to go through the judgement to ascertain whether it would be applicable in the instant case and listed it for hearing on August 23.

Gupta, in his complaint, had accused Kejriwal and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of "maligning" his image by allegedly accusing him on Twitter of being part of an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the AAP chief.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

