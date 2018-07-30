App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal gives go-ahead to CCTV project, wants it on cabinet agenda within a week

In a meeting with officials and PWD minister Satyendar Jain, the chief minister today asserted again that no police permission was needed for installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi, a government official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a go-ahead to an ambitious project for installation of CCTVs in the national capital and wants the matter to be placed on his cabinet's agenda within a week, officials said today.

In an act of defiance, Kejriwal had yesterday said "no mandatory permission" should be required from police to install CCTV cameras, as he tore apart report of a committee set up by Lt Governor Anil Baijal on working out the guidelines for installation and monitoring of surveillance cameras.

"The Chief Minister gave go ahead to the CCTV camera project and directed for bringing project agenda before the cabinet within a week," the official said.

Kejriwal had said yesterday that "the report says that every owner and data controller of CCTV system collecting any information from public space shall report to the appropriate authority and And, the appropriate authority and police shall visit and assess if CCTVs are needed or not."

However, the Lt Governor's office in a statement had claimed that the rules were only at a "draft stage" and had been put out in public domain for suggestions and clarifications.

The AAP dispensation has accused Baijal of stalling the CCTV camera project that was crucial for ensuring safety of women in the city.

The L-G office statement had also sought to clarify that the committee formed under the Principal Secretary (Home) has only prescribed a reporting mechanism for CCTVs and not a licensing mechanism".
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 09:57 pm

