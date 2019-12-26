Arvind Kejriwal flags off 100 standard-floor buses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 26 flagged off 100 standard-floor buses in Delhi. Equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic lifts for differently-abled persons, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras, the buses will augment the public transport system in the national capital.

"I have flagged off 100 more buses today. Now, many new buses have hit Delhi's roads over the past few months. It is my dream to modernise Delhi's public transport infrastructure so that it becomes a comfortable option for every citizen," Kejriwal said.

"Hundreds of new buses will be added within the next five to six months. The shortage of buses since many years is now being addressed with these new additional buses. One thousand electric buses will also be inducted very soon," he added.

The buses were flagged-off from the Rajghat Depot, at a ceremony attended by the Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and officers of the transport department, DTC and DIMTS.

While 25 new buses had hit the roads of Delhi in August, 100 were flagged off in October, 200 in November and another 100 were added earlier this month.

"A total of 525 new buses with ultra modern facilities have hit Delhi roads since August. These are 37 seater buses with hydraulic lifts for the convenience of differently-abled people," Gahlot said.