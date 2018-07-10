App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal directs PWD secy to suspend officials for negligence in de-silting drains

Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, inspected the drains at Old MB Road Khanpur (Pipal Chowk), Valmiki Mandir Marg and Rajaram Marg near the BRT Road.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today directed the Public Works Department secretary to suspend the officials concerned for negligence in de-silting drains during his field inspection in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar. Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, inspected the drains at Old MB Road Khanpur (Pipal Chowk), Valmiki Mandir Marg and Rajaram Marg near the BRT Road.

"Drains have been de-silted only on papers...I have directed the PWD secretary to suspend those officials by fixing their responsibility...," Kejriwal told reporters here.

After his field visit, the chief minister tweeted, "Did a spot inspection of de-silting of drains. Drains de-silted only on paper. Ordered strong action against guilty officers".

In a statement, the government said that during the inspection, it was found that despite official paper reports of drains being 100 per cent de-silted, they were choked and even the locals complained to the chief minister that no de-siliting work was carried out.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 08:52 am

