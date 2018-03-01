App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 23, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal dictatorially elected president of almost a private limited company: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited the arrest of 14 MLAs of the regional party at different points of time on charges ranging from violence to molestation and forgery to hit back.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today dubbed Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal as a “dictatorially elected president of almost a private limited company” after the latter took a dig at its president Amit Shah.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited the arrest of 14 MLAs of the regional party at different points of time on charges ranging from violence to molestation and forgery to hit back.

Attacking the Delhi chief minister, he said at a media briefing that Kejriwal’s decision to call the state’s chief secretary at his residence and the alleged physical assault on him was a case of “bullying and thuggery”.

Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash has accused AAP MLAs of physically assaulting him during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence and two lawmakers of the party have been arrested. The AAP has accused the Delhi Police of acting at the behest of the BJP.

related news

Patra also termed as “deplorable and appalling” the AAP’s attack on Shah.

“I would like to say to Arvind Kejriwal that Amit Shah is a duly, democratically elected president of the largest political party of the world, leave aside the country. You are a dictatorially elected president of almost a private limited company party,” he said. AAP leaders have targeted Shah over the case of death of judge B H Loya, who was dealing with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case, and demanded an investigation against the BJP chief.

Patra referred to Kejriwal’s defence of Jitender Singh Tomar, a former minister in his government, who was accused of having a forged law degree, and his former principal secretary Rajendra Kumar, charged by the CBI in a corruption case, to attack him.

He protects a “corrupt” officer but targets somebody who cites a Supreme Court order to him, he said.

The BJP leader termed as a “lie” Kejriwal’s claim that the meeting in which Prakash was allegedly assaulted was about food availability for the poor, saying neither the food minister nor the food secretary was present.

Kejriwal wants a lawless situation, he said, adding that “this kind of anarchist mentality will not be beneficial to Delhi.”

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC