Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting with top officers to discuss implementation of '10 guarantees'

This would be Kejriwal's first meeting with top officers of various departments of the Delhi government after taking oath of office on February 16

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of top officers on February 19 to discuss the implementation of "ten guarantees" including uninterrupted power supply, garbage-free Delhi and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies, sources said.

Issues like potable piped water supply, education for every child, free bus ride scheme for different sections of society, healthcare facilities, safety of women and cleaning of Yamuna are included in the agenda of the meeting scheduled to be held at noon on Wednesday, the sources said.

This would be the first meeting of Kejriwal with top officers of various departments of the Delhi government after taking oath of office on February 16.

Also read — Delhi Cabinet: Meet the ministers in Kejriwal's new government

"All secretaries and principal secretaries have been asked to attend the meeting to be chaired by the chief minister on Wednesday," the sources said.

A cabinet meeting is also scheduled to be held on February 19.

After taking the charge of their respective offices on February 17, Delhi cabinet ministers said they would work to fulfil promises made in the "guarantee card" which includes reduction in pollution and expansion of metro network.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 10:57 am

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics

