Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal calls Mallya's claims on meeting Jaitley 'absolutely shocking'

"PM Modi meets Neerav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know (sic)," Kejriwal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday described as "absolutely shocking" the revelation by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal asked, "Why did the finance minister hide this information till now?

"Absolutely shocking,"

"PM Modi meets Neerav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know (sic)," Kejriwal said.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss told reporters in London that he met the minister and offered to settle with the banks.

"I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks)," Mallya said, without naming the minister.

Jaitley rubbished Mallya's statement, saying he never gave him an appointment since 2014 but the liquor baron misused his position as Rajya Sabha MP to accost him in Parliament.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Vijay Mallya

