App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal asks panel formulating 'Deshbhakti' curriculum to seek public opinion on patriotism

In the meeting, the five-member committee informed Kejriwal that in the existing syllabus of class 1 to 12, a list of chapters is being prepared that talk about patriotism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 26 met a committee formulating a 'Deshbhakti' curriculum and asked it to gather public opinion on patriotism, and also seek suggestions from schools on what can be included in the syllabus. He said the curriculum should instill a feeling of love and responsibility towards the country in students.

"My definition of patriotism is the feeling that encourages people not to evade taxes, pay or accept bribes. Those who do this cannot be patriotic. The common man has gotten so busy in his own life, that he has no time to think about the country. Patriotism cannot come out in an India-Pakistan match alone," Kejriwal said.

"For our culture, the people of our country should feel love and pride. It is our responsibility to instill the feelings in our children. We have heard stories about Japan. People are extremely helpful even to strangers. This is patriotism and true love for the country. The significance of real education is only when all this comes to the children," the chief minister said.

Close

In the meeting, the five-member committee informed Kejriwal that in the existing syllabus of class 1 to 12, a list of chapters is being prepared that talk about patriotism.

related news

"Patriotism means that we should not jump red lights and we should not litter. Let us discharge our responsibility honestly. We should not bribe or take bribes. Our behaviour should be such that it takes the country forward. It is only then that our country can grow," Kejriwal said.

On the eve of Independence Day, he had announced that his government would introduce 'Deshbhakti curriculum' in government schools next year to create a class of "patriotic citizens".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 07:43 am

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #education #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.