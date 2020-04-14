App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal asks migrants workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements

The appeal comes in the wake of over 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai defying the lockdown to gather in suburban Bandra, demanding that transport arrangements be made for them to go back to their native places.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements being made to ferry them to their native places and asked them to stay put wherever they are.

In a video appeal, he said the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for their accommodation and food.

"Don't fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements," he said in a video message.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #migrant workers

